What To Expect From The Designers Showcasing At India Couture Week 2017

A sneak peek at their mood boards, inspirations and collections….

Monisha Jaising





On choosing her theme as The Opera

“Having been to the opera in the past, the inspiration for my collection was triggered by my fond memories of the venue teeming with people in all their finery. I fond the whole process of displaying this brand of regalia, right from the entrance and walking up the palatial stairways to the seating area to be exceptionally enticing.”

Incorporating elements of the opera

“Traditionally, music was the most important element of the opera. Hence, it was only natural to keep it as the focal point of my show. In contemporary opera productions, other features like costumes, lights, and acting have gained precedence over the music. I have also incorporated the signature red curtains, the ceiling area surrounded with exquisite chandeliers, the candelabras, and the baroque-style decorative elements. The collection introduces a theatrical variation of fabrics composed of lamé, velvet metallics, tulle, chikankari, Italian organza, Banarasi, and metallic satin.”

A piece from the collection for the Verve woman

“It would have to be the molten rose gold lamé gown that Shilpa Shetty recently donned at the IFFAs. I would surely recommend that piece as it is glamorous and charismatic, much like the Verve woman.”

