  • October 2018
  • Volume 26
  • '18 Issue 10
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
December 07, 2018

Designer Param Sahib Is Hard To Miss

Photographs by Nayantara Parikh

Like his eponymous clothing line, his daily wardrobe is also loud and dynamic — a pastiche of technicolour fabrics, clashing textures and frenetic patterns. Verve uncovers the method in his madness, as this psychedelic style scientist blends seemingly incompatible elements together to invent instantly photogenic outfits

“I am influenced by the power of colours and the way they communicate feelings and emotions.”

“The most exciting part about fashion is the fact that you can write your own rules and then break them!”

 

Tags: Fashion, Fashion Designer, Featured, Param Sahib, Personal Style
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble