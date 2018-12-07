Fashion

Designer Param Sahib Is Hard To Miss

Like his eponymous clothing line, his daily wardrobe is also loud and dynamic — a pastiche of technicolour fabrics, clashing textures and frenetic patterns. Verve uncovers the method in his madness, as this psychedelic style scientist blends seemingly incompatible elements together to invent instantly photogenic outfits

Overjacket, from Two Point Two; striped suit, from Karrtik D. Chequered shirt, from NorBlack NorWhite; sunglasses; custom-made briefcase; fur scarf; shoes; all thrifted. All from Param's personal collection.

Metallic bomber, from NorBlack NorWhite. Floral kurta, chequered pants, both from Elysian K Homme; metallic bag, from Koovs; sneakers, from Nike; sunglasses, thrifted; potli; all from Param’s personal collection.

“I am influenced by the power of colours and the way they communicate feelings and emotions.”

Yellow shirt, from Karrtik D. Embroidered blazer, from Elysian K Homme; gold shoes, from Feeta; gold bag, thrifted; floral glove, striped trousers; all from Param’s personal collection. Tweed suit set, from Karrtik D; haathphools, from Ornamas by Ojasvita Mahendru. Shirt, scarf, both from Param’s personal collection.

“The most exciting part about fashion is the fact that you can write your own rules and then break them!”