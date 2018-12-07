Fashion
Designer Param Sahib Is Hard To Miss
Photographs by Nayantara Parikh
Overjacket, from Two Point Two; striped suit, from Karrtik D.
Chequered shirt, from NorBlack NorWhite; sunglasses; custom-made briefcase; fur scarf; shoes; all thrifted. All from Param’s personal collection.
Metallic bomber, from NorBlack NorWhite.
Floral kurta, chequered pants, both from Elysian K Homme; metallic bag, from Koovs; sneakers, from Nike; sunglasses, thrifted; potli; all from Param’s personal collection.
“I am influenced by the power of colours and the way they communicate feelings and emotions.”
Yellow shirt, from Karrtik D.
Embroidered blazer, from Elysian K Homme; gold shoes, from Feeta; gold bag, thrifted; floral glove, striped trousers; all from Param’s personal collection.
Tweed suit set, from Karrtik D; haathphools, from Ornamas by Ojasvita Mahendru.
Shirt, scarf, both from Param’s personal collection.
“The most exciting part about fashion is the fact that you can write your own rules and then break them!”
Outerwear, from Two Point Two.
Suit, long shirt, both from Lecoanet Hemant; sneakers, from Nike; sunglasses, thrifted; headphones; bag; all from Param’s personal collection.