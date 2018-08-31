Beauty

The Skin Whisperers

The who’s who of the celebrity world are happy to leave the fate of their complexions in their trusty hands. We get all the scoop from these top dermatologists about their beauty secrets and the skin treatments that have earned them a cult following.

Rashmi Shetty

Why you should know her: If you’re a fan of the dewy, seemingly perfect skin that most celebrities sport, you should know that as far as skin quality goes, genetics can only take you so far. And given that Dr Rashmi Shetty is a household name among the beauty scene’s elite, she definitely knows a thing or two about celebrity skin versus non-celebrity skin. “The only thing that works for skin, like for the health of any other organ, is lifestyle management, having a daily regime, being relentless, and making sure you put in a lot of time and energy into taking care of the skin you have. Also, make sure you wash your face every night and apply some sort of reparative moisturiser.”

What are her credentials: Dr Shetty, who specialises in aesthetics, with practices in Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai, also holds the distinction of being the first Indian doctor to be on the international advisory board of the Anti-Ageing Medicine World Congress. She has authored a skincare bible called Age Erase that is still flying off shelves.

What’s in the pipeline: The learning never stops for her, and she is currently exploring microfat transfers. “This is the next big thing happening the world over now where the fats from your own body are actually reduced to small micro particles, and then they are injected, as one would a filler. What that actually gives you is real collagen, and the entire skin looks youthful, which is so difficult for a filler to do,” she says.