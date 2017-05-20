Fashion

Cannes 2017 Day 3 – Fairytrails On The Red Carpet

Was it the unofficial theme of the evening?

Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities walking right off the pages of timeless tales. Lily Collins wore a delicate Ralph & Russo gown that made her look like a Disney princess while Bella Hadid channeled Red Riding Hood vibes in her Dior dress. However, the most enchanting moment of the evening was when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her way down the red carpet in a ball gown that was a mash-up of Cinderella and Elsa. These were the other looks that we loved:

