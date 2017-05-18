Fashion

Cannes 2017 Day 1: Celebrities Who Brought Their A-Game To The Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone was a true style veteran on her first outing at the film festival…

The Cannes Film Festival has rightfully been christened as an international melting pot of cultures. But revolutionary movies are not the only talking point of the festival for they share the limelight with the brood of celebrities seen on the red carpet every year. Day 1 of the festival this year had Bella Hadid, in a nod to last year’s wispy red ensemble (see it here), show up in a dress with the highest of slits while Sara Sampaio sashayed in a Zuhair Murad gown that looked like the stuff bridal dreams are made of. We give you a pick of our other favourites from last night…