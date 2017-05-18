  • May 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 05
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
May 18, 2017

Cannes 2017 Day 1: Celebrities Who Brought Their A-Game To The Red Carpet

Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh and Anuradha Gandhi

Deepika Padukone was a true style veteran on her first outing at the film festival…

The Cannes Film Festival has rightfully been christened as an international melting pot of cultures. But revolutionary movies are not the only talking point of the festival for they share the limelight with the brood of celebrities seen on the red carpet every year. Day 1 of the festival this year had Bella Hadid, in a nod to last year’s wispy red ensemble (see it here), show up in a dress with the highest of slits while Sara Sampaio sashayed in a Zuhair Murad gown that looked like the stuff bridal dreams are made of. We give you a pick of our other favourites from last night…

Tags: Bella Hadid, Cannes 2017, Deepika Padukone, Elle Fanning, Fashion, Featured, Hailey Baldwin, Jessica Chastain, Lily-Rose Depp, Online Exclusive, Uma Thurman
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble