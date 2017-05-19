  • May 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 05
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
May 19, 2017

Cannes 2017 Day 2: Unconventional Choices On The Red Carpet

Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh

Leather skirts and jackets made a strong case for rebellious celebrities…

Day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival saw red carpet veterans make bold fashion choices. Susan Sarandon opted for a floor-length black leather skirt paired with a crisp white shirt, and a cropped black tuxedo jacket. Uma Thurman took us back in time to her badass Kill Bill days by throwing a leather jacket (not yellow) over her full-length pink satin skirt. From the younger crop of celebrities, it was Emily Ratajkowski who led the rebel brigade with a black lace jumpsuit that ended in a huge black ruffle train. These were the other looks that caught our fancy:

Cannes 2017 Day 1: Celebrities Who Brought Their A-Game To The Red Carpet

Tags: Adriana Lima, Cannes 2017, Celebrities, Day 2, Deepika Padukone, Emily Ratajkowski, Fashion, Featured, Julianne Moore, Online Exclusive, Susan Saradon, Uma Thurman
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble