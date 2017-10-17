Fashion

Verve Exclusive: H&M Collaborates With Erdem To Create Striking Ensembles

Stock your wardrobe with all things fancy at a fraction of the cost

This year’s most eagerly awaited designer collaboration is here: H&M has partnered with London-based label Erdem. A red carpet favourite with the likes of Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and the Duchess of Cambridge, Canadian-born Erdem Moralioglu, who now lives in Turkey, is loved for his use of vibrant prints and silks and has created an exclusive line of wearable versions of his gorgeous ensembles for the fast-fashion retailer H&M.

After the success of Balmain and Kenzo, the brand continues to stay true to its aesthetic by revealing Erdem’s feminine prints in wearable silhouettes, silk blouses and bomber jackets at prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Director Baz Luhrmann brings the collection to life through a film comprising family portraits that goes live today! The collection, available at a handful of stores worldwide, will be available in India at H&M Ambience Mall in New Delhi and H&M High Street Phoenix in Mumbai from November 2.