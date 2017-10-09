  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
October 09, 2017

Verve Exclusive: 3 Innovative Sari Drapes For The Experimental Dresser

Text by Sadaf Shaikh. Created by Border & Fall. Associate producer: Verve

From Uttar Pradesh’s Lapetawali to Kerala’s Maar Kachha, these styles will make you the talk of the town!

2016 was the year of saris at Verve. From dedicating one day each month to donning our own renditions of the regal garment to taking our tryst outdoors with Good Earth, we paid homage to our traditional attire in inventive ways. This time around, we return to our roots with Border & Fall’s Sari Series — the first digital anthology of drape that documents over 80 how-to styles through short films. Showcasing rich, indigenous drapes from all over the country, the project has been commissioned in order to make the Indian population aware of their heritage and their international counterparts want to make the garment their own. Playing associate producer to 15 of these films, we are the first to bring them to you in a two-part series over the next week as we cheerfully dive into the depths of our culture to understand how the sari is interpreted differently by women in each state. Join us, won’t you?

Maar Kachha Drape, Kerala
Trivia: This 2-piece style was restricted to upper-class women as it had a more delicate style of draping which required adequate expertise.

Mudukongula Chira Drape, Telangana
Trivia: This style was invented by the Padma Sale weaving community of Telangana district of central Andhra Pradesh and is exceptionally unique with its double-outer end pieces which are draped as one, in a pleated form at the left waist and the other thrown over the right shoulder.

Lapetawali Drape, Uttar Pradesh
Trivia: This is another variant of the commonly worn urban style with rural influences except for the wrap over the bust and the end-piece being thrown back to front.

Stay tuned for more!

