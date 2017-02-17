Fashion

Verve Revival: A Tryst With Saris At Good Earth

The Verve girls turn their regular sari outing into a live experience

Last year, as part of our Verve Revival campaign, one day a month was dedicated to turning up in our draped best with different renditions of the sari. We’ve tried out unusual variations and layered the garment with jackets, dupattas and distressed denims. This month, we decided to switch things up a little. Digital writer, Tanisha Choudhury, and junior writer, Tina Dastur, made their way to Good Earth to be part of their exhibition called ‘Forever Sari’, a celebration of the garment with eight of India’s designers. While Tanisha opted for a Parsi Gara from Ashdeen, Tina chose a Good Earth Sustain sari, both paired with blouses from Raw Mango. Check out how they styled their respective saris, and get inspired to twist around one of your own!

Forever Sari will be on display at Good Earth, Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel, Mumbai till February 19, 2017.