Street Style Stars Spotted At #LMIFW

From presenting the iconic wrap dress in a new avatar to turning to K-Pop for inspiration, these style mavens caught our eye at Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week SS ’19

Zander‘s marble-print jacket make for a strong statement on an otherwise solid look.

Lir Visser introduced us to 360-degree take on K-Pop.

It’s a wrap! Aien Jamir‘s new version of the iconic wrap dress comes in the season’s favourite trend — ruffles.

The different textures on Van Chhangte‘s layered ensemble came together in a monotone look.

Bharat Arora in a tailor-made outfit; self-designed is a whole new trend in itself.

Neikimlhing played the fashion rebel to perfection in a grunge-androgynous look.

Koyal Rana‘s breezy fabric, fuss-free style, and feminine details made for an elegant look.