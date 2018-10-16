Street Style Stars Spotted At #LMIFW
Zander‘s marble-print jacket make for a strong statement on an otherwise solid look.
Lir Visser introduced us to 360-degree take on K-Pop.
It’s a wrap! Aien Jamir‘s new version of the iconic wrap dress comes in the season’s favourite trend — ruffles.
The different textures on Van Chhangte‘s layered ensemble came together in a monotone look.
Bharat Arora in a tailor-made outfit; self-designed is a whole new trend in itself.
Neikimlhing played the fashion rebel to perfection in a grunge-androgynous look.
Koyal Rana‘s breezy fabric, fuss-free style, and feminine details made for an elegant look.
