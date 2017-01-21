Opening Show: Lakmé Fashion Week SR 2017

Monisha Jaising’s curtain raiser consisted of a bevy of ensembles for the glamorous girl











Set against the setting sun aboard an international luxury cruise liner for the first time in Indian fashion, Lakmé Fashion Week’s curtain raiser with Monisha Jaising made for a glamorous opener. Lending an ethereal elegance to a woman’s summer style, the designer presented a collection that was replete with exaggerated silhouettes, intricate embellishments and a glorious array of patterns. The gowns and saris were executed in quintessential celebratory colours like black, gold, grey, white, rose pink, rose tan along with an occasional pop of red, orange and fuchsia to lighten the mood. This was followed by models sashaying around the deck in bright coloured satin blouses with dramatic sleeves and oversized bows paired with denim shorts. Showstopper Sonakshi Sinha stepped out in a fiery orange, waist-clinching structured gown with a flirty hemline and an exaggerated voluminous trail beautifully complementing the incandescent sky.

