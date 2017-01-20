  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
January 20, 2017

Preview: Monisha Jaising’s LFW Summer Resort 2017 Collection

Text by Sadaf Shaikh

We tell you what to expect from the designer who opens this season with her show aboard an international luxury cruise liner

Why did you pick an offbeat venue to unveil your collection?
“I wanted to have the gorgeous Arabian Sea as a backdrop so that the full temperament of my collection is realised.  I chose to do it aboard a luxury cruise because it fits in perfectly with the theme of my collection which is all about being dreamily elegant.”

What was your inspiration for this collection?
“Simplicity and glamour are two words that I’ve always sworn by and you’ll see hints of it in almost all my collections. I believe that the secret to beauty is simplicity with a just a hint of glamour. My collection, therefore, is both inspired by and pays tribute to the tastefully elegant party girl.”

Tell us about your mood board for the collection.
“The collection comprises of billowing ensembles peppered with an array of distinct patterns, heavily embellished party dresses and elegant cocktail saris. While conceiving this collection, I realised I wanted to focus on reinventing classic styles. I’m paying homage to the glamour of yesteryears with extravagant evening wear in stately silhouettes and saris with tight bodices infused with opulent fabrics like heavy satin, wool crepe, Italian organza, chikankari and metal encrusted chain mail. The party creations have been rendered in black, gold, grey, white, rose pink, rose tan and injected with a pop of red, orange, fuchsia – underscoring the decadent aspect of the collection.”

Tags: Designer, Fashion, Featured, International Luxury Cruise Liner, Lakme Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017, Monisha Jaising, Online Exclusive, Preview
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Mark Tully, author, books, Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2017
Zee JLF Conversations: Mark Tully

Advertising, breaking stereotypes
9 Indian Ads That Tried To Break Gender Stereotypes

Shivani Singh, Founding and managing partner, PATHFINDER
Shivani Singh on Spearheading Her Social Enterprise Pathfinder

Close