  January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

Beauty
January 19, 2017

How To Look Gorgeous While Working Out

All you need to know about how to look stunning when you’re sweating it out in the gym or trekking an uphill hike

It’s not always easy to find the balance between no make-up at all and wearing  too much, especially when you are getting ready for adrenaline-pumping activities. In the outdoors or in the gym, heat and perspiration can cause make-up to melt oﬀ your face. However, that doesn’t mean that you shun your vanity essentials  completely. Follow our easy five-step guide to glow even as you work out!

1. The Body Shop Tea Tree Squeaky-Clean Scrub

Prep your skin with a walk to get a healthy glow. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser so that dirt doesn’t clog your pores.

2. MAC Natural Radiance Base Visage

People with busy schedules want to use fewer products but don’t want to compromise on the final results. Enter beauty multitaskers, which nurture the skin and also help you look glamorous at the same time. You will do well to swap your traditional moisturiser with one enriched with anti-ageing ingredients, SPF and a hint of foundation. Not only will it instantly blur the blemishes, but it will also provide protection from the sun and pollution.

3. Lakmé 9 to 5 Weightless Matte Mousse Lip And Cheek Color

A bit of colour on the lips is the quickest way to brighten your face. You can sport a fiery-red lipstick if you want to energise your inner diva or opt for pastel hues just to set the mood for the day. Look for long-lasting lip colours with hydrating properties.

4. Marks & Spencer Water Lily Anti- Perspirant

When hitting the gym, go for a mild deodorant. Your perfume could come oﬀ a lot stronger to those around you in a closed space.

5. Sephora Color Hit Nail Polish, Dirty Grove

Whoever feels that sleek and sporty don’t go together needs to try the new crop of long- lasting nail polish. Bid goodbye to chipped nails with these fast-drying formulations that assure a high-day shine.

All products are available at High Street Phoenix.

Related posts from Verve:

Close