FENDI Studios: Where Couture Meets Cinema

The Italian house opens the doors to its Roman headquarters for a digitally immersive exhibit that celebrates its relationship with film

What do The Devil Wears Prada, Sex & the City, The Age of Innocence and Evita have in common? Apart from ensemble casts, of course – ensembles.

For decades, FENDI has created several outfits, accessories and fur pieces for international movies, from Italian new wave to American blockbusters. Attracted by FENDI’s unique savoir-faire, leading costume designers have created objects and garments that describe characters and situations.

Celebrating this longstanding bond with film, FENDI houses these iconic costumes in one unique exhibition aptly titled FENDI Studios. Visitors are immersed in a digital experience where they can interact and reinvent the movies by entering “into the scenes” being the protagonists themselves while discovering FENDI’s pieces.

A vintage Italian style cinema ticket kiosk welcomes visitors into the exhibition, then leads them to an introduction wall that narrates the key phases of the exhibition, and down a multi-path that reflects the most iconic FENDI costume creations for the cinema world, and then finally into the exclusive FENDI cinema, a real movie theatre that shows a selection of films featured in the exhibition.

For those of you who want to take a walk down a very glamorous, star-studded memory lane, head to the FENDI studios where you can be projected into a New York City façade or take action as Madonna in Evita.