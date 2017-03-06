Luxury & Brands

7 Powerful Jewels For the Women In your Life

Spread the love with these statement pieces

Women around the world are running companies and countries, challenging the status quo with their revolutionary ideas. We know that International Women’s Day is so much more than the buzz generated around it, but letting them know how much they mean to you is a great way to celebrate the pretty powerful women around you. In collaboration with Jaipur Jewels (and their campaign Myga that acknowledges the free-spirited women of today), we’ve selected seven key pieces for the person in your life who’s always been a dynamic force. (And while you’re at it, we recommend you treat yourself to an item or two from this list.)



1. For a woman who loves a splash of colour, these earrings are as dramatic as they are adorable. A combination of marquee, baguette, and round cut diamonds are paired alongside Zambian emeralds.2. This wing-shaped ring is perfect for the one who doubles up as your daily inspiration and power icon. It consists of round and marquise diamonds, all set in 18 carat white gold.3. The risk-taker in your life deserves this innovatively designed ring with fine diamonds, all set in 18 carat white gold.4. For a modern woman who stays true to her roots, pick this diamond and gold bracelet that is a fine mix of traditional and modern design.5. This beautiful and simple diamond hairband includes petite diamonds that are set in 18 carat white gold.6. For the fierce fashionista, pick this diamond studded palm ring crafted in matte gold.7. Express your love with this masterfully crafted bracelet. Exquisite black and white diamonds are all set in yellow gold.