  • December 2016
  • Volume 25
  • '16 Issue 12
December 29, 2016

42 Best Watches of 2016

Compiled by Simone Louis

From quirky renditions to heritage timepieces, we bring you the best in horology

1. For the sports enthusiast:

You can view the entire list of sporty watches here.

2. For the lover of heritage: 

You can view the entire list of vintage watches here.

3. For the aficionado of automatics:

You can view the entire list of automatic watches here.

4. For the quirky timekeeper:

You can view the entire list of unconventional watches here.

5. For the globetrotter:

You can view the entire list of watches for the traveller here.

6. For the fashion fiend:

You can view the entire list of fashionable watches here.

7. For the master of complications:

You can view the entire list of intricate clockwork here.

8. For the appreciator of art:

You can view the entire list of art-inspired watches here.

9. For the treasurer of limited editions:

You can view the entire list of limited edition watches here.

10. For the offbeat collector:

11. For the jewellery addict:

You can view the entire list of haute joaillerie timepieces here.

12. For the ultimate lover of horology:

13. For the connoisseur of chronographs:

14. For the admirer of tourbillons:

