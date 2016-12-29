42 Best Watches of 2016
1. For the sports enthusiast:
You can view the entire list of sporty watches here.
2. For the lover of heritage:
You can view the entire list of vintage watches here.
3. For the aficionado of automatics:
You can view the entire list of automatic watches here.
4. For the quirky timekeeper:
You can view the entire list of unconventional watches here.
5. For the globetrotter:
You can view the entire list of watches for the traveller here.
6. For the fashion fiend:
You can view the entire list of fashionable watches here.
7. For the master of complications:
You can view the entire list of intricate clockwork here.
8. For the appreciator of art:
You can view the entire list of art-inspired watches here.
9. For the treasurer of limited editions:
You can view the entire list of limited edition watches here.
10. For the offbeat collector:
11. For the jewellery addict:
You can view the entire list of haute joaillerie timepieces here.
12. For the ultimate lover of horology:
13. For the connoisseur of chronographs:
14. For the admirer of tourbillons:
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends