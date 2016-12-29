Luxury & Brands

42 Best Watches of 2016

From quirky renditions to heritage timepieces, we bring you the best in horology

1. For the sports enthusiast:

You can view the entire list of sporty watches here.

2. For the lover of heritage:

You can view the entire list of vintage watches here.

3. For the aficionado of automatics:

You can view the entire list of automatic watches here.

4. For the quirky timekeeper:

You can view the entire list of unconventional watches here.

5. For the globetrotter:

You can view the entire list of watches for the traveller here.

6. For the fashion fiend:

You can view the entire list of fashionable watches here.

7. For the master of complications:

You can view the entire list of intricate clockwork here.

8. For the appreciator of art:

You can view the entire list of art-inspired watches here.

9. For the treasurer of limited editions:

You can view the entire list of limited edition watches here.

10. For the offbeat collector:

11. For the jewellery addict:

You can view the entire list of haute joaillerie timepieces here.

12. For the ultimate lover of horology:

13. For the connoisseur of chronographs:

14. For the admirer of tourbillons: