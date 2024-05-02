Origin Stories

Through a photo-essay spurred by her ponderings over the questions of home and identity, the writer, who has grown up in India and Indonesia, brings into focus the similarities between the two Asian countries, especially when it comes to their shared food history

1. A corner of a restaurant in Manado, the capital city of the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi. 2. Street vendors are an integral part of the food scene in Indonesia.

For me, growing up between Indonesia and India meant not only a lot of trips to the immigration office but also trying to figure out where home truly was. Familiarity, in any capacity, became a tool for me. This familiarity extended to seeing patterns in the way we spoke, wore, prayed and ate. Though I was born in India, Indonesia felt like home from the beginning. The concrete streets, the temperature respite, modern cityscapes in conjunction with dilapidated buildings, bright signages and street vendors, tuberose bushes at sporadic corners. Indonesia’s association with India can be traced back to the Ramayana, which mentions Java, Indonesia’s biggest island, as Yavadvipa. Even the name “Indonesia”, I discovered, is derived from the Greek words Indos, translating to India, and nesos meaning island. Today, this shared history can be seen in food, religion and language. Like India, Indonesia’s cuisine is heavily diverse and it has been shaped by a mix of geography, trade, colonisation and religion.

1. Roti canai — inspired by the paratha — can be eaten on its own or with curry. 2. Kari kambing (goat curry), roti canai and es teh manis (sweet iced tea).

My family’s search for familiarity did not stop at the grocery stores. Thirty years ago, when my parents first moved to Indonesia, there were limited grocery stores and Indian restaurants. They missed Indian food and yearned to go out for lunch on weekends. Eventually, Udupi restaurants came along but for quite some time, we would frequent Malaysian and Indonesian restaurants where menu items seemed more recognisable. Inspired by the paratha, roti canai is eaten on its own or with curry. There are both sweet and savoury variations of the dish. Roti canai would then inspire roti tisu, a thinner flat version resembling a dosa. Both dishes are commonly found in South-East Asia, and were brought here by South Indian traders. “Roti”, meaning bread in Bahasa Indonesia, was originally adopted from the Sanskrit word “rotika”. Kari kambing, a goat meat curry, was brought to Indonesia by Muslim traders from the Indian Subcontinent. Kari in Bahasa Indonesia translates to curry.

1. Martabak kubang (a savoury pancake that is normally served with a light curry). 2. Martabak manis kubang (a type of thick sweet pancake).

Indonesia has a big culture of street stalls and vendors. While I cannot eat a lot of it because I am a vegetarian, something I have always looked forward to is the martabak kentang (potato). Also called murtabak in Malaysia and Singapore, it is presumed to originate from Yemen as mutabbaq. It was brought to India by Indian traders based in Yemen, who eventually brought it to South-East Asia. It is almost like a layered and folded pancake, and comes in both sweet and savoury iterations. Often it is stuffed, but sometimes you might come across martabak kosong (kosong implying empty) which can be eaten with a curry or another dish on the side, like the Indian paratha. Martabak is not to be confused with martabak manis which originated from Bangka Belitung islands.

1. Kue putu mayang (rice flour noodles) served with kinca (liquid palm sugar). 2. A food cart on a street in Cikini, in the Menteng district.

I grew up in the quiet neighbourhood of Cikini. A few years ago, we moved to the neighbourhood of Senen, which can by no means be called quiet. It makes up for all its drawbacks by being located across from one of the biggest dessert markets in Jakarta. Cakes with Disney characters, sponge cakes, trays filled with Indonesian snacks, slices of banana cake, vendors scurrying with carts. In those trays also lies the humble kue putu mayang, said to have been inspired by idiyappam, its South Indian and Sri Lankan counterpart. These are rice flour noodles. In Indonesia, it is sold as a sweet dish rather than a savoury one. It can also be found in other South-East Asian countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

1. A local favourite — soto (a soup comprising meat, broth and vegetables). 2. Dadar gulung (a rolled pancake made out of rice flour, grated coconut and palm sugar).