Wine & Dine

Gallop Back In Time With The New British Gastro Pub Stables

Offering their take on many foods, their offerings are a sure-shot delight for everyone

Reminiscent of the Victorian era and equestrian in theme, the new British gastro pub in Andheri will tempt you to eat your heart out. The Stables at Peninsula Red Pine Hotel – originally a Dubai-based entity – might take a while to get to, (more so if you’re heading there from South Bombay) but it’s worth the hike. While the tables on the outside seem like the perfect place to catch up with friends over a few drinks at, the scorching summer heat robs us of that experience.

Walking into the restaurant, the wooden panels, leather upholstery, era-specific chandeliers and décor will make you leave outside their doors the traffic, heat and all your stress. The eatery has an extensive and impressive bar menu. While regular basics like beer, whisky, vodka, gin, the Long Island iced tea, martinis, caprioska and some bubbly do find a place in their pages, what will pique your interest are the many unique concoctions and signature cocktails they whip up. Some of these are the Jamaican rum, passion syrup and Angostura bitter infused Stables grog, chocolate liqueur and fresh cream filled Stables breeze or the rather island-y Giggle Horse which brings together white rum, peach Schnapps, peach fruit, coconut syrup and orange juice. Start with one of these refreshing blends and some appetisers to complement them.

From the Ceaser salad, classic nachos and loaded potato skins to their chicken wings and sliders – each one is a burst of flavours and provides a unique experience to your taste buds. Moving on, their burgers – in particular, the Heart Attack and Portobello Mushroom burger – are true treats and light on the stomach too. Pasta, pizza, calzones, savoury pies, sharing platters and even some delectable fajitas and butter chicken – you name it and the watering hole is sure to have some version of every taste your palate is craving.

As you reluctantly stop ordering from the plethora of main courses, you will finally make it to the dessert. Though only four in number, each of the afters at The Stables will make your mouth water. The Chocolate Fondant for one is something you wouldn’t want to share!