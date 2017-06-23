Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Priyanka Chopra

For becoming a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and constantly pushing the envelope, both in front of and behind the screen….

Photography by Abheet Gidwani

India’s newest global icon, the Baywatch star has been in the news for her daring turns throughout the year. Her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP), forayed into regional cinema with the aim of bringing in the eyeballs and struck gold this year by winning three National Film Awards for the Marathi film Ventilator. PPP also made its presence felt at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, with the screening of six regional movies. The maverick actor caught the world’s attention at her outing as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to South Africa last month, where she mingled with young girls and spoke about children being affected by violence. This one continues to wear her Miss World crown with élan.

On Ventilator’s Win

It is not the first National Award that the actor-producer has got. On this moment she told the press, ‘When I won my first National Award for Fashion, I was in New York and got the call in the same way, so it was like déjà-vu to be woken up with news of winning for this one…. Eventually, I have always treated awards as a sign of encouragement but they can’t dictate the films you make.’

On Her Turn As Unicef Goodwill Ambassador

‘Chopra believes that when one is privileged enough to be in this position, it is important that one brings light and awareness to social causes.’