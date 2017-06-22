Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Mohini Dey

For her fiery bass solo during A. R. Rahman’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival last year….

While Mohini Dey is an accomplished bass protégé, having picked up the guitar at three years of age and being appreciated for her musical chops by the legendary Steve Vai, it took playing to an audience of 80,000 people at India’s Global Citizen Festival last year to catapult her into the limelight. The 20-year-old bassist had her moment in the sun when she launched into a spunky solo mid-set during A.R. Rahman’s performance that had the music maestro grinning from ear to ear.

Mohini, who is part of a band called Generation with her sister Esani Dey and Gino Banks, tours different cities for concerts and performances. She is currently working on her own instrumental album, which features the works of various artists like drummer and composer Ranjit Barot, Gergo Borlai and Narada Michael Walden, amongst others.

Wonder years

‘I grew up with guitar riffs for lullabies and musical notes, to me, were like nursery rhymes. I knew this was the world I wanted to belong to. Practice sessions with dad were enjoyable and by age 13, when I began to perform at gigs, it was super fun.’

Hobnobbing with heroes

‘My classmates always found me a little weird. I thought so too, about them. Anyway, I didn’t have much time to hang around. I do have friends. Even if they are much older, I love being with them. There is Ranjit uncle, Sivamani uncle, Shankar Mahadevan uncle and Louis uncle. Like school and college-goers, we exchange notes.’