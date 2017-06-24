Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Ekta Kapoor

For continuing to reign on the idiot box and stepping into the digital world with ALTBalaji….

Snakes and the supernatural may not appeal to everyone, but they continue to keep Balaji Telefilms on the top of the television ratings chart. Having conquered the world of the small screen with her much-talked-about shows, Ekta Kapoor forged a new path and forayed into the digital space with ALTBalaji, an on-demand show streaming platform. With a mix of new original Indian series with critically acclaimed stars (check out Nimrat Kaur in The Test Case and audience favourites Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat), and foreign TV shows and movies available at a click, this TV tsarina hopes to make waves on our hand-held devices too.

On The Launch Of ALTBalaji

Kapoor states that all the shows are infused with a ‘smattering of her personality’. But, naturally. AltBalaji has started with six shows but around this time next year, plan to have 38. As the creator of the channel, she plans to be over-ambitious, stating, ‘On apps, it’s all about individual consumption. We can no longer have content that is one-size-fits-all.’

On Competition And Criticism

‘I have been around for too long, so I am well trained in the art of combat. I am aware of the competition, but I behave like an ostrich. You take it all in, internalise it, and then do what you believe in. That’s all!’