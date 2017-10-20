Best Dressed 2017: Zoya Singh And Her Balance Between Lounge And Linear Silhouettes
Creative director and co-founder at Touch and Be; New Delhi
Personal style
Edgy with soft and clean lines. Very moody.
Can live in
Denims and leathers.
A designer you could blindly trust
Ulyana Sergeenko.
The perfect fit
Comfort meets great tailoring or craftsmanship.
Restrictions on style, Being an Indian or a resident of India
I pretty much wear everything I want to, depending on the occasion and location. Both of these factors affect my dressing. But I feel people are more accepting now than they were ever before.
Faux pas
Wearing pink leggings and Sketchers with my school uniform.
If stranded on an island, what would you be seen wearing
Probably jute and leaves…really raw.
A look that you have mastered
Wearing my father’s shirt as a dress with high tops.
Style inspirations
Patricia Manfield and Amrita Sher-Gil.
Online hangouts
Topshop, Matches Fashion, Farfetch, Revolve.
Trends that shaped your style
Fashion from the Studio 54 of the 1970s and hippie chic.
Menswear silhouettes that you love to wear
Varsity jacket, sportswear and blazers.
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I like wearing my dad’s shirt with a short skirt to add femininity to the look and booties.
Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions
Your personal style does play an important role in shaping your confidence. It’s an integral part of you and your personality. I like to get out of my comfort zone, change things all the time so as not to get used to a particular style.
How does your personal style differ from your sister’s?
Mine is more clean and edgy while my sister’s is more free-spirited and casual.
Pet-peeves
Fishnet stockings and jumpsuits.
