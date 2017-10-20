Verve People

Best Dressed 2017: Zoya Singh And Her Balance Between Lounge And Linear Silhouettes

“I’ve mastered wearing my father’s shirt as a dress with high tops”

Bodysuit, from American Apparel; jacket, by Pia Pauro; jeans, from Rag & Bone; wristwatch, from Daniel Wellington; necklace, bracelet, both vintage.

Creative director and co-founder at Touch and Be; New Delhi

Personal style

Edgy with soft and clean lines. Very moody.

Can live in

Denims and leathers.

A designer you could blindly trust

Ulyana Sergeenko.

The perfect fit

Comfort meets great tailoring or craftsmanship.

Restrictions on style, Being an Indian or a resident of India

I pretty much wear everything I want to, depending on the occasion and location. Both of these factors affect my dressing. But I feel people are more accepting now than they were ever before.

Faux pas

Wearing pink leggings and Sketchers with my school uniform.

If stranded on an island, what would you be seen wearing

Probably jute and leaves…really raw.

A look that you have mastered

Wearing my father’s shirt as a dress with high tops.

Style inspirations

Patricia Manfield and Amrita Sher-Gil.

Online hangouts

Topshop, Matches Fashion, Farfetch, Revolve.

Trends that shaped your style

Fashion from the Studio 54 of the 1970s and hippie chic.

Menswear silhouettes that you love to wear

Varsity jacket, sportswear and blazers.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I like wearing my dad’s shirt with a short skirt to add femininity to the look and booties.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions

Your personal style does play an important role in shaping your confidence. It’s an integral part of you and your personality. I like to get out of my comfort zone, change things all the time so as not to get used to a particular style.

How does your personal style differ from your sister’s?

Mine is more clean and edgy while my sister’s is more free-spirited and casual.

Pet-peeves

Fishnet stockings and jumpsuits.