Best Dressed 2017: Jayasri Burman And Her Traditional Saris With The Coolest Plimsolls

“Fashion is circumstantial – a sense of the place, climate and ambience brings together an outfit”

Blouse, sari, both by Sabyasachi; wristwatch from Cartier; diamond earrings, necklace and cuff, all vintage.

Contemporary Indian artist; New Delhi

Prized possessions

A Patan Patola sari which I finally bought after years of pining for it.

Heirloom treasures

My mother’s Dhakai jamdani and my grandmother’s red-border garad silk sari which I specially wear during pujas.

Current lust-list

A khadi-woven cotton sari with a plain border and a contrast blouse.

Best sartorial gift ever received

My chashme bulbul sari from Benares that I gifted myself.

A current trend you sport with a personal take

I prefer to wear comfortable sneakers and loafers with my saris.

Kurta, dupatta, both from Weavers Studio; earrings, from Amrapali. Blouse, sari, both by Sabyasachi; wristwatch from Cartier; diamond earrings, necklace and cuff, all vintage.

Most stylish women according to you

In a remote village of Rajasthan, where the women are busy with their chores — sporting circles of neckpieces and oodles of confidence — they are super stylish. I also like Sharmila Tagore and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Recently discovered label

Oska, a German brand for casual linen wear.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I feel best draped in a sari – not just because I feel rooted to my culture, but given the contours of Indian women, saris give the optimum comfort and exude confidence.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions

Fashion is circumstantial – a sense of the place, climate and ambience brings together an outfit. I will certainly not wear a Benarasi to a movie! But I dress not for others’ perceptions as much as for my own comfort.

Unconventional experiments with Indian fabrics

I love Indian fabrics and textiles. They are organic and intricate. Often I use kantha or kalamkari textiles as scarves over my western outfits. This is the beauty of fashion – it is enhanced by different combinations and drapes.