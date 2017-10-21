Best Dressed 2017: Jayasri Burman And Her Traditional Saris With The Coolest Plimsolls
Contemporary Indian artist; New Delhi
Prized possessions
A Patan Patola sari which I finally bought after years of pining for it.
Heirloom treasures
My mother’s Dhakai jamdani and my grandmother’s red-border garad silk sari which I specially wear during pujas.
Current lust-list
A khadi-woven cotton sari with a plain border and a contrast blouse.
Best sartorial gift ever received
My chashme bulbul sari from Benares that I gifted myself.
A current trend you sport with a personal take
I prefer to wear comfortable sneakers and loafers with my saris.
Most stylish women according to you
In a remote village of Rajasthan, where the women are busy with their chores — sporting circles of neckpieces and oodles of confidence — they are super stylish. I also like Sharmila Tagore and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Recently discovered label
Oska, a German brand for casual linen wear.
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I feel best draped in a sari – not just because I feel rooted to my culture, but given the contours of Indian women, saris give the optimum comfort and exude confidence.
Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions
Fashion is circumstantial – a sense of the place, climate and ambience brings together an outfit. I will certainly not wear a Benarasi to a movie! But I dress not for others’ perceptions as much as for my own comfort.
Unconventional experiments with Indian fabrics
I love Indian fabrics and textiles. They are organic and intricate. Often I use kantha or kalamkari textiles as scarves over my western outfits. This is the beauty of fashion – it is enhanced by different combinations and drapes.
