  • August 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 08
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

Fashion
August 09, 2017

Twins Zina And Zoya Singh Show Us Why It Takes Two To Tango

Ensembles by Urvashi Kaur. Photography by Rishabh Malik. Hair and makeup by Somya Chawla

Double the style, double the panache!

When twins Ziya and Zoya Singh decided to name their blog Terrible Twos, they were in no way alluding to the age in a child’s social development associated with defiant behaviour. Even so, you could say that’s the kind of trajectory their career has seen, starting off as bloggers and diversifying into creative directors with a mini production house. This is where they create stories for people and brands, with an organic approach and a steadfast focus on fashion, culture and health, with Zoya taking their philosophy one step ahead with the therapy group she runs on the side for eating disorders.

