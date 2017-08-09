Fashion

Twins Zina And Zoya Singh Show Us Why It Takes Two To Tango

Double the style, double the panache!

When twins Ziya and Zoya Singh decided to name their blog Terrible Twos, they were in no way alluding to the age in a child’s social development associated with defiant behaviour. Even so, you could say that’s the kind of trajectory their career has seen, starting off as bloggers and diversifying into creative directors with a mini production house. This is where they create stories for people and brands, with an organic approach and a steadfast focus on fashion, culture and health, with Zoya taking their philosophy one step ahead with the therapy group she runs on the side for eating disorders.