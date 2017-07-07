Sonam Kapoor: The Secret to Happy Skin

From her current beauty obsession to home remedies and more…

What do you think is the secret to radiant skin?

Not to boast, but I have been blessed with good skin! Having said that, my mother has always stressed the importance of maintaining my skin. So, while I do ensure that I get my daily dose of minerals and vitamins in my diet, I also have experimented with several homemade face packs and masks so that my skin gets the nutrients it needs. Your skin is a reflection of how healthy your insides are and the secret to amazing skin is honestly food and exercise.

Is there a daily skincare regime you follow?

The first thing I do when I wake up is to have a glass of warm water as it flushes out the toxins. It is one of the best ways to detox and keep your skin healthy and glowing. After that, I apply a light moisturising day cream. I avoid wearing makeup early in the morning so if I have to step out I usually just spray L’Oréal Paris’ UV Perfect Aqua Essence and I am good to go. Once I am back home for the night, I always cleanse my face and moisturise it before I go to sleep.

What are your wellness tips for maintaining good skin?

I strongly believe that a healthy diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep play an important role in making the skin look radiant. Also, including fruits and green vegetables in your daily diet is a must. They provide your skin with the nutrients it needs and keeps it healthy.

A current beauty obsession…

Being in the profession that I am in, my skin is exposed to a lot of sun, dirt and pollution as we keep shooting outdoors. And usually, I don’t have enough time on my hands to revitalise my face after a long day at shoot. Hence, L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Mask is my go-to product as it helps cleanse and detox my skin instantly. I just need to leave the mask on for 10 minutes at the end of the day and my skin gets its healthy and bright glow back.

Have you experimented with any beauty trend of late?

I have started multi-masking.! So sometimes I use both the clay masks at the same time on different areas of my face. I use the green one on my t-zone to mattify it and the red one on the rest of my face to brighten and exfoliate it.

A homemade beauty treatment or ritual you swear by…

I apply a mixture of besan with milk – it’s a common remedy to remove my tan. And occasionally, I apply a pack of multani mitti which opens the pores, helps tighten the skin and makes it glow.