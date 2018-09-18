Fashion

Priyanka Chopra’s New York Fashion Week Style Diary

Get some major inspiration from the actress, straight from the front row

Priyanka Chopra’s style evolution has been the stuff of legend. We have seen the actress grow up in Manish Malhotra’s slinky strap blouses and evolve into a style chameleon who can effortlessly rock a gold beaded hood delicately sitting atop a deep burgundy velvet gown at the Met Gala red carpet. The actress hasn’t been shy when it comes to taking fashion risks, and this was evident at the recent New York Fashion Week. The newly engaged actress was spotted everywhere – from the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary event with fiancé Nick Jonas in tow, to front row at Longchamp. Along the way, she served up some major looks. There’s been some preppy florals, lots of shimmer, and some killer, teeny-tiny frames. Also, can we please talk top knots? Scroll down to see how PC’s NYFW style is one for fashion’s hall-of-fame.

Day#1

Major Takeaway – All black errything!

Chopra stepped out in a stunning Dion Lee number with a fitted crop top paired with Carolla heels by Monika Chiang. We are major fans of her teeny-tiny cat-eye frames paired with an equally tiny clutch. A simple blowout and her winning smile completed the look.

Day#2

Major takeaway – Coloured frames and retro florals for the win

For Kate Spade’s Spring Summer 2019 runway show, the actress paid homage to the late designer by picking a vintage floral mid-length dress, that came with a chic ruffled high-neck collar. Sleek silver heels, a skinny belt and a messy top knot finished her look. The clincher? Her super-retro, super-stylish tiffany-blue frames.

Day#2

Major Takeaway – Sometimes your lover is your best accessory

Exchanging her florals for some major sequins, the actress hit the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary celebration at Central Park in a stunning, shimmery high-neck column dress. Skipping out on accessories, the actress and her date stayed close and cozy the entire night, as they giggled and whispered sweet nothings into each other’s ears.

Day #3

Major Takeaway: Peachy pumps are a fashion revelation

Here’s an existential question for you. Can you ever do an elegant take on boho? Take a cue from Chopra’s patterned Longchamp dress with billowy sleeves, and a playful keyhole front. Feminine yet fun – her leather waist clincher and top knot mean business while she lets her orangey peach pumps and classic round-frame sunnies bring in the pop.