Pooja Hegde Shares Her Skin And Hair Secrets
Dermatologist Diktat
Not to subject my skin to unnecessary treatments and to never get a facial done at a parlour — as they are too harsh for the skin.
Make-up Must-Have
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks.
An Underrated Product
Moisturiser! I love my Emolene Cream, which is the best I’ve ever used.
A Good Hair Day Starts With…
A good hair wash.
Advice From Mum
Eat carbohydrates…and a bit of ghee helps add that glow to the face.
Red Carpet Must-Have
A make-up fixing spray — it’s not needed for daily use, but it works well when you have a long event to attend.
A Product That Evokes Nostalgia
A powder puff. As a child, my grandmother used to dab one on her face and I still remember that sight.
Morning Mantra
I’m lazy when it comes to skincare. I wash my face and apply moisturiser.
Travel-Bag Essentials
Sunscreen, moisturiser, lipstick, sunglasses and of course, chocolate to keep me happy!
Spa Therapy
I am a spa junkie, so I love a good deep-tissue massage.
Recent Beauty Buy
A matte lip colour from bareMinerals.
Holy Grail Products
I love a good concealer and the M.A.C Strobe Cream — these two products complete my make-up routine.
Trend I Considered Trying
Glitter lashes.
Fragrance Fetish
I love everything from Joe Malone London.
