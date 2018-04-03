Beauty

Pooja Hegde Shares Her Skin And Hair Secrets

The former pageant winner and actor shares her beauty tips for staying radiant

Dermatologist Diktat

Not to subject my skin to unnecessary treatments and to never get a facial done at a parlour — as they are too harsh for the skin.

Make-up Must-Have

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks.

An Underrated Product

Moisturiser! I love my Emolene Cream, which is the best I’ve ever used.

A Good Hair Day Starts With…

A good hair wash.

Advice From Mum

Eat carbohydrates…and a bit of ghee helps add that glow to the face.

Red Carpet Must-Have

A make-up fixing spray — it’s not needed for daily use, but it works well when you have a long event to attend.

A Product That Evokes Nostalgia

A powder puff. As a child, my grandmother used to dab one on her face and I still remember that sight.

Morning Mantra

I’m lazy when it comes to skincare. I wash my face and apply moisturiser.

Travel-Bag Essentials

Sunscreen, moisturiser, lipstick, sunglasses and of course, chocolate to keep me happy!

Spa Therapy

I am a spa junkie, so I love a good deep-tissue massage.

Recent Beauty Buy

A matte lip colour from bareMinerals.

Holy Grail Products

I love a good concealer and the M.A.C Strobe Cream — these two products complete my make-up routine.

Trend I Considered Trying

Glitter lashes.

Fragrance Fetish

I love everything from Joe Malone London.