  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Beauty
April 26, 2018

Pernia Qureshi Shares Her Beauty Routine

Text by Faye Remedios

The actor and entrepreneur chats with us about her can’t-do-without products

Expert Advice
Dr Kiran Lohia, my dermatologist, insists that I never skip wearing sunscreen and has recommended the La Shield Sunscreen Gel.

Underrated Product
The L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is the absolute best in my opinion.

A Good Hair Day Starts With….
Clean and well-conditioned hair. And I apply the L’Oréal Professional Liss Unlimited Intense Smoothing Masque without fail.

Personal Skin Routine
I faithfully wash my face every night and use the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II.

Go-to Spa Treatment
A deep tissue massage at different places. I avoid sticking to any particular spa.

Best beauty Buy
Bio-Oil.

Beauty Advice I’d Give My 16-year-old Self
Don’t wear so much make-up!

Biggest Risk
Eating too much sugar and sleeping with my make-up on, which is the worst thing you can do to your skin.

Fave Fragrance
Classique For Women By Jean Paul Gaultier.

Product I Can’t Live Without
My Chanel concealer since I find that liquid formulas work well.

For An Instant Confidence Boost….
I ensure that I get a good night’s sleep.

I Stay In Shape With….
My Kuchipudi dance rehearsals.

I Feel Prettiest When….
I eat healthy and work out.

In My Bag
A Burt’s Bees lip balm, mini hair comb, pocket mirror, safety pin, hair tie and clip.

Make-up Mantra
Less is more, too much make-up can make the skin appear dull. The Clinique Pop Oil Lip & Cheek Glow adds radiance.

Tags: actor, Beauty, Dr. Kiran Lohia, Fashion Entrepreneur, Featured, L'Occitane, L’Oréal Professional, Pernia Qureshi
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble