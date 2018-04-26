Beauty

Pernia Qureshi Shares Her Beauty Routine

The actor and entrepreneur chats with us about her can’t-do-without products

Expert Advice

Dr Kiran Lohia, my dermatologist, insists that I never skip wearing sunscreen and has recommended the La Shield Sunscreen Gel.

Underrated Product

The L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is the absolute best in my opinion.

A Good Hair Day Starts With….

Clean and well-conditioned hair. And I apply the L’Oréal Professional Liss Unlimited Intense Smoothing Masque without fail.

Personal Skin Routine

I faithfully wash my face every night and use the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II.

Go-to Spa Treatment

A deep tissue massage at different places. I avoid sticking to any particular spa.

Best beauty Buy

Bio-Oil.

Beauty Advice I’d Give My 16-year-old Self

Don’t wear so much make-up!

Biggest Risk

Eating too much sugar and sleeping with my make-up on, which is the worst thing you can do to your skin.

Fave Fragrance

Classique For Women By Jean Paul Gaultier.

Product I Can’t Live Without

My Chanel concealer since I find that liquid formulas work well.

For An Instant Confidence Boost….

I ensure that I get a good night’s sleep.

I Stay In Shape With….

My Kuchipudi dance rehearsals.

I Feel Prettiest When….

I eat healthy and work out.

In My Bag

A Burt’s Bees lip balm, mini hair comb, pocket mirror, safety pin, hair tie and clip.

Make-up Mantra

Less is more, too much make-up can make the skin appear dull. The Clinique Pop Oil Lip & Cheek Glow adds radiance.