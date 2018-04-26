Pernia Qureshi Shares Her Beauty Routine
Expert Advice
Dr Kiran Lohia, my dermatologist, insists that I never skip wearing sunscreen and has recommended the La Shield Sunscreen Gel.
Underrated Product
The L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is the absolute best in my opinion.
A Good Hair Day Starts With….
Clean and well-conditioned hair. And I apply the L’Oréal Professional Liss Unlimited Intense Smoothing Masque without fail.
Personal Skin Routine
I faithfully wash my face every night and use the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II.
Go-to Spa Treatment
A deep tissue massage at different places. I avoid sticking to any particular spa.
Best beauty Buy
Bio-Oil.
Beauty Advice I’d Give My 16-year-old Self
Don’t wear so much make-up!
Biggest Risk
Eating too much sugar and sleeping with my make-up on, which is the worst thing you can do to your skin.
Fave Fragrance
Classique For Women By Jean Paul Gaultier.
Product I Can’t Live Without
My Chanel concealer since I find that liquid formulas work well.
For An Instant Confidence Boost….
I ensure that I get a good night’s sleep.
I Stay In Shape With….
My Kuchipudi dance rehearsals.
I Feel Prettiest When….
I eat healthy and work out.
In My Bag
A Burt’s Bees lip balm, mini hair comb, pocket mirror, safety pin, hair tie and clip.
Make-up Mantra
Less is more, too much make-up can make the skin appear dull. The Clinique Pop Oil Lip & Cheek Glow adds radiance.
