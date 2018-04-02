Luxury & Brands

On The Stylish Track: The Fendi X Rimowa Collaboration

What happens when the expertise and innovation of a premium luggage brand meets the savoir faire and luxury of a Roman fashion house?

Rimowa, known for its impeccable luggage design, has turned heads again. The German luggage manufacturer has specially collaborated with Fendi to introduce a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art cabin case that redefines personalisation. The aluminum cabin carry-on features the sophisticated emblematic double F logo with a brushed effect, changing its appearance in different lights. The black Cuoio Romano leather handles as well as the yellow web belt add a characteristic Fendi touch.

Lined with a gorgeous neoprene black and a black-on-black embossed F, the case is equipped with the silent Multiwheel system that allows the case to smoothly roll over for optimum manoeuvrability. The Flex-Divider system in the form of a garment bag keeps clothes from falling out when the case opens, thereby enabling the luxe traveller with the most efficient packing.

Expressing the distinctive DNA of both maisons, the case is a perfect embodiment of style and practicality, making it a contemporary piece for both women and men.

The suitcase is available in a limited series at selected Fendi and Rimowa boutiques and on fendi.com.