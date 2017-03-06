Fashion

Mita Vohra On Why Precious Stones Leave A Striking Impression

Mark an occasion or add to the family treasure with pieces from her London-based brand Ortaea

Recently launched in Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge, the new fine jewellery brand Ortaea, with its dazzling diamonds and luminous precious stones set with intricate metallic gold wizardry, feels perfect for those attention-grabbing moments destined for the red carpet

What led you to launch Ortaea?

I have been in the field for the last 15 years and wanted to set up my own business. I am fascinated by how precious gemstones and metals that come from the earth can be used to make intricate glamorous pieces of jewellery. The name Ortaea comes from orta which in Latin means source, rising and new beginnings; and aea is taken from the Greek goddess Gaea, the goddess of earth and creation.

Where is your jewellery made?

It is manufactured in Hong Kong and Italy, and a few intricate pieces are created in Thailand. I have a partner who is Italian. We are not making too many pieces of each design so the wearer gets to have exclusivity. I want to build Ortaea in London, have a private showroom and then take the brand to New York.

How did you develop your design aesthetic?

I conceptualise the designs and have a team that works on the imagery but the final designs are selected by me. I would not have a single piece that I did not love. We use 18-carat white gold, yellow gold, rose gold and black gold set with diamonds and precious stones.

Who is the Ortea woman?

She stands for strength and beauty and has her own personal sense of style.

What makes your brand stand out?

Our collections are unique and have a distinctive look. A lot of the inspiration comes from nature. There are strong themes taken from Greek and Roman mythology and other cultures, as also from stars and marine life.