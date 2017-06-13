Fashion
Gameplay Mode
Styled By Nikhil D. Photographs by Sushant Chabbria
(Click on the images to view in a larger gallery)
On Rooparna
Oversize puffa jacket by Dhruv Kapoor, quilted jacket by The source, metallic weft Shirt By Akaaro, A-line skirt by Runaway Bicycle, leather belt worn on knee from The Source.
On Rooparna
Reclaimed Patola saree dress by Amit Aggarwal.
On Teesta
Graphic dress by Lovebirds, ikat flared pants from Bungalow eight, corset, elbow & kneecaps, stylists own, shoes by The Source.
On Teesta
Deconstructed frayed denim coat by Arjun Saluja, ruffled neck khadi blouse by Runaway Bicycle, shimma chunni pants by Nor Black Nor White, leather mules by Runway Bicycle, leather tie-up sandals by Akaaro.
Metallic Vinyl body suit with tights worn as sleeves by Amit Aggarwal. gloves, boots by The Source, tie up sandals by Akaaro.
Coat by Miuniku, velvet top; stylists own, velvet chunni pants from Bungalow 8. black leather mules by Runaway Bicycle.