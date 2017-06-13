  • June 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 06
Fashion
June 13, 2017

Gameplay Mode

Styled By Nikhil D. Photographs by Sushant Chabbria

Taking a cue from the flamboyant Street Fighter video series, dominate the style arena with an effortless play of hybrid metallic fabrics, power shoulders and knotted joints. Get ready to whip up a storm this month

(Click on the images to view in a larger gallery)

Tags: Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Street Fighter
