Fashion

Explore Nappa Dori’s Largest Store

Treat yourself to some handcrafted goodness

Colaba is now home to the biggest Nappa Dori store in India. It opened last week and is a walk away from The Gateway of India. While you will still find them fixing a few shelves and working on some last-minute touches, the famous leather goods store will still welcome you to lust-worthy accessories in all shades of tan. Their handcrafted trunks and the sprawling new stationery section can keep one occupied for hours. And If you drop by sooner, you’ll be able to spot the giant Christmas tree and wooden reindeer all over the store.

The founder and creative director, Gautam Sinha, gives us a tour of his big project.

On designing the store…

“We do our stores ourselves. We have designed all our Delhi stores. So the DNA of the brand is already in place. So now there’s a method to the madness. We wanted to bring that same vision and aesthetic to Mumbai, but on a much grander scale.”

The process…

“This is our biggest store till date. Mumbai is a serious city for us and we had been store hunting for almost two years now. And we have finally found a place that feels right. In terms of doing something special, we have introduced a fully dedicated section for our entire range of stationery. We are coming up with our collection of shoes very soon, which we will introduce here.”

On choosing Colaba…

“This is Mumbai for me. Ours is a travel-centric brand and the area right behind the Taj Mahal Palace works really well for us because of the number of tourists who stop by.”

Offline vs online…

“Online shopping does play a key role in our business and we even ship globally. But I feel that in India, brick and mortar stores are still needed to educate the customer and make them see and feel the quality of products. When you are creating a brand, you need to engage with the customer on a more personal level.”

Favourite stores…

“Hutspot in Amsterdam and Recollection in Antwerp. They are both well-curated concept stores.”

Don’t leave Nappa Dori without…

“Our signature trunks! I feel that we are known for our trunks. If someone is travelling and wants to take back a memory, I suggest picking up one of these cool pieces.”