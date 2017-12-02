Everything You Need To Know About Le Bal Des Débutantes 2017

A fashionable evening of couture, cavaliers and fundraising

Each year since 1992, le Bal has brought together younglings from renowned influential families across the arts, politics, business and culture who make their grand entry into the uppermost echelons of society and high fashion for a magical evening filled with glamour. These débutantes – twenty girls and twenty boys from a dozen nationalities, accompanied by their cavaliers – made a grand entry into international high society on November 25 at the 25th annual Bal des Débutantes, which was held in Paris.

This year, there were four fresh faces from India – Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur and Ananya Panday who were joined by their respective siblings, Padmanabh Singh, the Maharaja of Jaipur, and Ahaan Panday. Known for its sartorial delights, le Bal never fails to impress when it comes to coveting and this year was no different – Princess Gauravi Kumari opted for a sari-inspired gown by Tarun Tahiliani, her cavalier for the evening being HRH Prince Paul Louis de Nassau of Luxembourg. “Le Bal provided me with the opportunity to meet and connect with people from all over the world, which was very special. I also feel really honoured to have been part of this global platform which works hard to support NGOs that do some amazing work with raising funds and awareness for women and girls’ mental health issues and also for underprivileged kids in Asia,” said the princess. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, stunned in a couture gown from Gaultier Paris and was escorted by HSH Prince Philip d’Arenberg of Belgium.

Inaugurated in 1992, the brainchild of Ophélie Renouard, Bal des Débutantes is annually hosted at the luxurious Peninsula Hotel in the French Capital every November. The event raises funds and awareness for two important causes – Enfants d’Asie (Children of Asia), which provides care for close to 10,000 children, in the form of shelter, medical care, food and education, in South East Asia. The other is The Selini Institute, a non-profit organisation which proffers information and research funding to support the mental health of women and teenage mothers.