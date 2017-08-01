Beauty

Beauty Tracker: Why You Need An All-Natural Sunscreen

An insightful look into the dark side of sun protection, and everything you can do to minimise the damage

There are plenty of sunscreens in the market. And while the basic criteria is to find a product that delivers maximum coverage for a longer duration, we often dismiss the fact that sun protectors can actually do more harm than good. Which is why luxury wellness brand Kama Ayurveda launched their first natural sun protector — a non-chemical formula with a light citrus scent. It took the team over five years of research to come up with a 100 per cent natural product that is non-greasy, suitable for all skin types, and repairs sunspots.

Vivek Sahni, the founder of Kama Ayurveda, sheds light on chemical sunscreens (and the nasty ingredients in them), and tells us why the Kama loyalist will love this all-natural product…

What was the idea behind an all-natural sunscreen?

A natural sunscreen has been one of the most requested and awaited for products for people who were looking for a completely effective solution for their sun care. The idea was to use this feedback and we had utmost clarity while creating this product due to their requests. We wanted to create something not based on what’s in vogue or just market trends but on the very real expectations our consumers have from our products – namely a gentle, safe sunscreen that actually works. This product has been a true labour of love for us at Kama Ayurveda. We are proud that in a category swarming with toxic additives, we have been able to create a sunscreen that truly works and is absolutely safe for long term use.

What was some of the feedback that was incorporated into this product?

Our natural sunscreen was developed with the aim to counter the ill effects of chemical sunscreens which are presently available in the market. We did a great amount of research into this and were shocked to discover that sunscreen actives in chemical sunscreens are often more hazardous than the UV radiation they are supposed to protect against. A majority of sunscreens available in the market today contain many harmful toxins such as nanoparticles, oxybenzone, avobenzone and octinoxate.

Over half of the sunscreen actives in chemical-based sunscreens are ‘endocrine disruptors’ which means they interfere with the normal function of hormones by penetrating the skin and entering the bloodstream. With increased global concerns due to rising cases of skin cancer and the adverse effects of volatile climate, there is a sharp upswing in consumer awareness about sunscreens. All over the world, consumers are switching to organic and skin safe sunscreens and our new launch is a step forward in the right direction as well.

Where do you source your ingredients from?

All our natural ingredients are sourced in India, mainly from the farms and forests of the Western Ghats. All our natural-origin actives such as the minerals used in the sunscreen come from reputable and internationally certified vendors.

What makes this product stand out from the others in the market?

It is made from 100% naturally derived ingredients and safe for use on children above three years of age. We have swapped nano mineral actives for micronized zinc oxide. Even though this is natural sunscreen, it provides complete and broad spectrum UVA and UVB sun protection. Our sunscreen does not clog pores and is suited to acne and blemish prone skin.

Can you tell us about the process behind the product?

In the five long years it took us to develop this product, we created more than 50 formulations for testing and trials. We conducted a long term stability study to ensure that the product is stable at high and low temperatures and provides the desired results on application. We also did a preservative efficacy study (challenge test) as we are using a natural preservative in this sunscreen. This helped us ensure that we got a good shelf life of two years for this product despite the fact that it is all natural.