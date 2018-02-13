Beauty

Alia Bhatt’s Travel Beauty Essentials

The stunning actor shares her in-flight beauty regime and her favourite holiday destinations

What is your beauty philosophy?

My all-time beauty philosophy would have to be minimalistic.

What would you say is your go-to holiday beauty look?

My holiday beauty look would be just fresh dewy skin and a pop of lip colour with a lot of Maybelline New York Mascara!

What are you reading/watching at the moment?

I’m reading a book called The Idiot Brain and watching a show called The Fleabag.

Beauty products that are always in your travel bag?

Maybelline New York Baby Lips and Maybelline New York Mascara.

How do you look after your skin on a plane journey and once you land?

I apply a moisturising or hydrating cream just before I sleep and most importantly, I drink a lot of water before and after my flight.

What’s on your travel bucket list?

New Zealand and Australia.

A spa destination you like?

Maldives.

Your favourite holiday city?

I love London and everything about it!