16 Best New Sports Watches To Keep You On Track

Built to last and revving with passion, some timepieces belong in high-intensity and adventurous environments

Tudor

Designed for the modern explorer, the North Flag represents the credibility of the brand as a reliable scientific instrument crucial to life on-site, ever since the members of the British North Greenland Expedition wore its creations while carrying out experiments in the world’s most hostile conditions. The hybrid steel- ceramic exterior exemplifies the high level of technology and reliability of its calibre MT5621 movement, which beats to a frequency of 28,800 beats/ hour (4 Hz) and is regulated by a variable inertia oscillator with silicon balance spring.

Breitling

The world’s first wristwatch with a built-in dual frequency personal locator beacon, the Emergency Night Mission is now issued in three special editions combining a black titanium case with orange or yellow accents, or a blue mother-of-pearl dial. With its miniaturised transmitter and its original integrated antenna system, the timepiece is synonymous with all-terrain safety for professionals and voyagers around the globe. It also triggers alerts and guides search and rescue operations.

Blancpain

The new Fifty Fathoms Bathyscape Flyback Chronograph Blancpain Ocean Commitment II, for thie first time features an all-blue ceramic case. Equipped with the f385 calibre, it incorporates all the technical characteristics of a mechanical diving watch. the flyback function enables immediate resetting of the chronograph to zero simply by pressing a pusher at 4 o’clock in contrast to standard ones that require three steps to time successive events

Audemars Piguet

Bold while still being technically outstanding, the Royal Oak Oﬀshore Diver Chronograph brings contemporary zest to a respected heritage watchmaker’s repertoire. Blackened white-gold hands and hour markers stand out against high-contrast tangerine, lime, citron and blue. Made in the traditional Méga Tapisserie style, the dial features the characteristic double indexes at 12 o’clock, allowing for better underwater legibility. Water-resistant till 300 metres with an inner rotating bezel, the watch is held by correspondingly hued high-quality rubber straps.

Tag Heuer

In celebration of its partnership with Red Bull Racing, the brand made a splash at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix with the Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition. Flaunting the team colours, the watch is fitted with either a steel or textile bracelet. The stitching pattern on the latter is designed to mimic a driver’s racing suit and the case back is engraved with a chequered flag and the team logo.

Carl F. Bucherer

The Patravi TravelTec Black sees three time zones come together in dark matte. In addition to a scratch-resistant black DLC coating, the watch features two chronograph pushers and a monopusher that enables the wearer to set the third time zone in either a western or eastern direction. The front of the 50-metre water-resistant case is fitted with a sapphire crystal.

Omega

An impressive representation of the brand’s pioneering spirit, the Speedmaster 57 Chronograph Automatic is powered by the Co-Axial calibre 9300 equipped with a silicon balance spring — the first of the brand’s exclusive in-house Co-Axial calibres to incorporate the chronograph function. The revolutionary movement is visible through the watch’s sapphire crystal case back.

IWC

The Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Top Gun debuted this year with just a few design alterations from its 2007 debut. An ode to the special training course oﬀered by the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, the watch, with its design, combination of materials and advanced technology, is a modern classic. The new version comes with a black calfskin strap and the 51614 calibre movement, which has eﬃcient Pellaton winding that builds up a seven-day power reserve

Ulysse Nardin

A quintessential marine instrument now made more powerful by the self-winding manufacture chronograph caliber UN-150 with silicium escapement and balance spring, the Diver Chronograph Hammerhead Shark draws inspiration from the aquatic predators that possess the sharpest sensory accuracy, making them natural rulers in ocean navigation. Rugged and reliable, the watch is presented in both stainless steel and 18-carat rose-gold 5N.

Bremont

The Jaguar MKII instantly transports the wearer back to the golden era of the ’60s sports car motoring, with a black dial carrying the Jaguar logo and hour markings in the style of the numerals found on E-Type instruments. Further automotive imagery can be seen in the ‘tyre tread’-patterned winding crown, which is embellished with the car brand’s logo to match the dial.

Baume Et Mercier

A new version of the Capeland Shelby Cobra was introduced at SIHH 2016, paying tribute to one of the most successful Cobras in history: the 289 Roadster built to conquer the gruelling 1963 12 Hours of Sebring race. The Capeland Shelby Cobra 1963, therefore, features a black dial and alligator leather strap with yellow accents, representing the iconic car’s colours. The case has a strong black ADLC coating and houses a Valjoux 7753-based movement.

Piaget

Featuring an ingenious shape-within-shape that is the brand’s distinctive hallmark, the Polo S displays a cushion-shaped dial within a round 42- mm case. An automatic precision movement enclosed by stainless steel and a bracelet of meticulously hand- assembled links complete the experience.

Hublot

The new Big Bang Ferrari echoes the iconic design of the car brand’s creations. the minute counter and date window at 3 o’ clock are designed like a car tachometer while the style of the date is inspired by a Ferrari speed dial. The prancing horse logo feature discreetly at the 6 o’ clock and the second counter is in the shape of an air extractor

Chopard

A style icon that has been playing the mix-and-match game since 1993, the Happy Sport is adventurous and resolutely independent. The new version oﬀers the possibility of changing the strap whenever one feels like it. The famous moving diamonds that are characteristic of the line continue their dance, and the steel case is complemented by a muted rubber strap which can be substituted for new colours that are introduced each season.

Graham

Enhanced by a steel case and composite ring with subtle touches of colour under the bezel, the Silverstone RS Racing is dedicated to speed and intensity. The exuberant chronograph bears references to racing such as the chequerboard- patterned dial with 12-hour and 30-minute counters. At 9 o’clock is an automobile brake disc- shaped second counter. The wow factor, however, comes from the ‘tyre tread’ rubber strap which perfectly complements the dial and enables optimum lightweight and shockproof use.

Favre-Leuba

Bold and spunky, the Raider SeaSky boasts a unidirectional rotating bezel made of anodized aluminum. A pop of orange makes an impact in the water, on land or in the sky, complemented by luminous index marks on the dial.