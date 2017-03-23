Travel

Travel Checklist: Reshma Merchant

The co-founder and designer at the sustainable luxury and design store, House of Milk shares her favourite getaways, travel essentials and more

In her bag…

A stick of Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Collagen Active gloss to keep her lips “plump and hydrated”, The Body Shop’s Satsuma Beautifying Oil, an iPad mini because music calms her down and a pair of black Salvatore Ferragamo flat boots.

Favourite getaway…

“London. I love drinking tea at Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly. It’s also a lovely place to pick up little gifts for everyone you miss on your travels. In India, I think people should go trout fishing in Kashmir.”

Wish list…

One for perfection, she is still hunting for the best pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a lint roller, aromatherapy eye mask and a good hydrating facial mist.

Next stop…

A fan of Germany, she is most keen to explore the Black Forest. Austria would be the next stop.

Closet coveting…

“Priyanka Ella Lorena Lama (P.E.L.L.A) for her fluid clothing and Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla for their breathable fabrics.”

From her travel diary…

“Year before last, my friends and family joined me in Koh Samui to bring in my 40th birthday. It was the perfect amalgamation of all my favourite things and people — indulgent massages, delicious food and much needed TLC.”