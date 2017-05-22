Wine & Dine

Explore Contemporary Chinese Cuisine at This Diner in Mumbai

From Hakka hand-pulled noodles to crispy duck rolls…

The trendy Bandra restaurant Hakkasan invites you to indulge in exotic flavours of Cantonese cuisine with their recently-introduced six-course supreme set-menu, comprising of a choice of salads, soups, small eats, main courses and the dessert. Start with a refreshing cocktail like lychee martini, Hakkatini, strawberry and basil martini or the Hakka and pink mojito. Choose your courses and sit back while dishes like crispy duck salad, royal stock seafood soup, Chinese wild mushroom soup followed by a selection of small eats like Chilean seabass dumpling, hargao, grilled Shanghai dumpling, crispy duck roll, edamame dumpling, carrot cake, crystal dumpling and black fungus dumpling.

The main course can be selected between braised pork belly with truffle sauce, steamed Indian salmon in home-made chili sauce, braised chicken clay pot, spicy prawns, wild mushroom clay pot, mabo tofu, four style vegetable and vegetarian chicken with sugar snaps. Pair spicy edamame fried rice, chicken and salted fish fried rice and Hakka hand pulled noodles (chicken/veg). End your meal with coconut and sago semifreddo with sea salt, chocolate raspberry sphere or a selection of ice-creams and sorbets. Enjoy the contemporary Chinese cuisine in an atmosphere that is night-cluby and traditional at the same time. And as a bonus you may discover one of Mumbai’s A-listers enjoying the evening at a neighbouring table as well.