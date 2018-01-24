Verve People

The Fresh List 2018: Advait Kottary

Known for his effortless portrayal of the charismatic Prince Jaanbaz in the Bollywood musical, Jaan-e-Jigar, Advait Kottary is serenading his way into the spotlight

A self-confessed sports fan, especially tennis, his journey took him from engineer to actor. Last year, he was the face of one of the biggest musicals Jaan-e-Jigar. Advait Kottary’s dream role is to play Arjun in a Christopher Nolan-directed screen adaptation of the Mahabharata.

You, in three words: passionate, quite fearless and a bit of an adrenaline junkie.

An iconic role to recreate would be…Batman. Characters who are deeply conflicted really interest me. There’s nothing better than a good vs evil clash.

On your playlist is…a very conflicted mix. On one hand, you will find songs from Govinda and Salman Khan films and on the other hand are classics like Yanni and Ludovico Einaudi. To me, music is completely mood-dependent.

Success is…achieving your dreams. It’s very personal and relative.

On your bucket list is…to be on Broadway! And, in some way if I can perform with Cirque du Soleil, that too would be amazing. I also want to drive an F1 car.

A film you’d like to recreate is…Dil Se (1998). It’s one of my favourites — and I definitely want to dance on a train.

On your bookshelf we’d find…a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, Autobiography of a Yogi, some Tintin comics, and a few of Khaled Hosseini’s books. Atlas Shrugged is one in particular that I go back to quite often. It’s also a book that would be a huge film if ever adapted.

The last year was…where dreams and reality walked hand in hand for the most part.