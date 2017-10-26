Verve People

Best Dressed 2017: Priyanka Bose And Her Ability To Make Casual Clothes Look Chic

“I loved hip-hop and disco for what they stood for, as well as the ’90s for neon leggings, big T-shirts and shoulder pads”

Olive green shirt, pant, both from Pause.

Global actor; Mumbai and Los Angeles

Favourite fashion era

I love the ’80s for their opulence. I loved hip-hop and disco for what they stood for, as well as the ’90s for neon leggings, big T-shirts and shoulder pads. There was nothing ‘fashionable’ about these, but they were dreamy. The poodle blunt haircut on my mother was the funniest and most vivid thing that I’ll never forget!

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I bring my true self to everything. And I end up wearing what I feel. I love details and precision in my cuts so it hides my inner chaos sometimes. I feel feminine, mostly in beautiful drapes and powerful mostly in comfortable shoes.

Recently discovered

Cecilie Copenhagen, Miuniku, Bhane.

Personal style

Casual chic; I can go from homeless to glam in no time.

White shirt, by Nafisa Rachel William; black dress, from H&M; blue denims, from Lindex.

Your all-time favourite look

Right now, I love jumpers; I’d do a power suit any day and I love wearing saris, but my go-to will always be either a jumper or a linen dress.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India

I have never been inhibited. I grew up in Delhi and, as a sportsperson, I used to be in shorts most of the time. I always knew how to take care of myself. I built an intimidating persona to protect myself and my girls. But Mumbai liberated me, clothing-wise and curfew-wise.

Dressing to change people’s perceptions

Clothes don’t make me who I am; I definitely do make the clothes. I have a good sense of what I like and what works for me. Copying trends is not my thing and whether that changes anyone’s perception of me or not, I wouldn’t be able to tell you.