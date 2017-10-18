Verve People

Best Dressed 2017: Kavya Trehan And Her Eccentric Style Statements

“My all-time favourite look would be a high-neck black dress with Adidas Originals NMD kicks”

Dress, from Forever 21; Kimono, from TORO Vintage Clothing.

Musician, model, actor and interior decorator; New Delhi

Personal style

Well-fitted and unpredictable.

All-time favourite look

A high-neck black dress with Adidas Originals NMD kicks.

Style inspiration

G-Dragon – the K-pop heartthrob.

Labels you would blindly trust

AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal, Adidas Originals.

Floral jacket, from Adidas Originals; pants, from AND.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I usually opt for a high-waisted pantsuit with a high ponytail and over-blushed cheeks.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India

I do stay cautious, to be honest, by avoiding too-tiny-for-comfort clothing when I go out at night in Delhi and stay respectful to places that have dress-codes. However, on a regular basis, I’m proudly uninhibited.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions

Always. I’m all about self-expression with clothes – and trickery.

On-stage avatar

Every piece of clothing I’ve worn on stage has an element of free-flow and movement which is different from my daily look. My everyday outfits are less extravagant, but I’d love to don a stage outfit to get my groceries, someday.