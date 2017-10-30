  • October 2017
Best Dressed 2017: Anjli Vyas And Her Flair For Vintage Dressing

Text and Interview by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Shubham Lodha

“My style icon is Diane Keaton in Annie Hall (1977) – she’s the epitome of effortless glamour”

Founder of Saloon Vintage and Bare Kitchen; Mumbai

First brush with fashion
It all started with my mother’s wardrobe and my sneaker collection that began at the age of 14 (and continues until today).

A trend mastered
The vintage traveller – boots, fedora, high-waisted pants, shades.

Flats or heels
Flats all the way! Because there are a lot of incredibly well-designed flats, and comfort wins!

Day and evening looks
Day – curly hair, denim overalls, Birkenstocks; night – pulled-back hair, slip dress, oversized jacket, mules.

Style icon
Diane Keaton in Annie Hall (1977) – she’s the epitome of effortless glamour.

A trend you’d like to flaunt
Well-fitting or body-hugging clothes! I love the look, but always feel like I can’t breathe in them!

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I dress like myself. My clothes are a layer of my identity and can only reflect my true nature. Conforming to conventional dress patterns with the notion of deriving power is a fallacy. The real power comes from you, so you need to dress like your most authentic self.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
I wear what feels right to me for the day and the occasion. It is not a conscious overriding factor.

Unconventional experiments with Indian fabrics
I love wearing saris. It’s the most versatile and comfortable Indian outfit ever. I have amassed a small treasure trove of my favourites.

