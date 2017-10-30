Best Dressed 2017: Anjli Vyas And Her Flair For Vintage Dressing
Founder of Saloon Vintage and Bare Kitchen; Mumbai
First brush with fashion
It all started with my mother’s wardrobe and my sneaker collection that began at the age of 14 (and continues until today).
A trend mastered
The vintage traveller – boots, fedora, high-waisted pants, shades.
Flats or heels
Flats all the way! Because there are a lot of incredibly well-designed flats, and comfort wins!
Day and evening looks
Day – curly hair, denim overalls, Birkenstocks; night – pulled-back hair, slip dress, oversized jacket, mules.
Style icon
Diane Keaton in Annie Hall (1977) – she’s the epitome of effortless glamour.
A trend you’d like to flaunt
Well-fitting or body-hugging clothes! I love the look, but always feel like I can’t breathe in them!
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I dress like myself. My clothes are a layer of my identity and can only reflect my true nature. Conforming to conventional dress patterns with the notion of deriving power is a fallacy. The real power comes from you, so you need to dress like your most authentic self.
Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
I wear what feels right to me for the day and the occasion. It is not a conscious overriding factor.
Unconventional experiments with Indian fabrics
I love wearing saris. It’s the most versatile and comfortable Indian outfit ever. I have amassed a small treasure trove of my favourites.
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends