Framed
December 26, 2016

A Peek Into Dayanita Singh’s Suitcase Museum

Text by Huzan Tata

The artist’s latest exhibition includes a collection of 44 objects from her project, Museum of Chance

If you thought museums were just heritage buildings to explore historical objects and artworks, think again. Acclaimed artist Dayanita Singh, known for her path-breaking work in photography, expands the boundaries of the ‘museum’ with her latest exhibition. Featuring 44 objects from the Museum of Chance, the show Suitcase Museum is made up of two valises and aims to foretell the future of museums. There are always new ways of looking at objects, institutions and structures, as viewers discover through this show.

Check out Verve’s Instagram handle for more from this exhibition!

 

Suitcase Museum is on display at Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai (91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East) until February 21, 2017

Tags: Art, Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dayanita Singh, Featured, Mumbai, Museum of Chance, Now Showing, Online Exclusive, Photobooks, Photography, Pocket Museum, Solo show, Suitcase Museum
