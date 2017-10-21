Verve People

Up Close And Personal With India-Born Kaushal, One Of The World’s Leading Vloggers

You’ve watched her makeup tutorials. Now, get to know the person behind the face better

Before she became the glamourous purveyor of beauty trends with over 7 lakh followers on Instagram that we know today, Kaushal was a regular university student who began blogging in a bid to alleviate the boredom that often plagues teenagers. She was very capricious about it, however, and most days her blog didn’t see any entries. When she graduated, as it goes with finding jobs in the UK, she noticed that where there used to be 20 people applying for a particular job, there were now 200 candidates vying with each for the same one. She finally bagged a stint with a fashion PR agency but soon realised it was stressful to the point where she’d return home every evening completely wound up. Her fiancé had to finally intervene and together, they drew up a list of prospective replacement jobs, arriving at launching a YouTube channel. The rest is history.

Kaushal with her fiancé Vex Kaushal with her fiancé Vex

Kaushal says that filming is therapeutic and she finds herself editing videos through the night, not because of any compulsion but out of sheer love for her loyal audience. She loves the fact that no two days are the same and her job allows her the flexibility of having a personal life during which she can watch movies and run errands with her mother. As the blogger finds her way back to her home country, if only for a media meet and greet arranged by NYX, nostalgia strikes hard when she takes in the effervescent locals, the street food and the stalls of kadak chai. The inclement weather does nothing to dampen her spirits (and her perfect makeup) and as we cut out all beauty talk, (there’s enough and more of that on her social media channels), we get to know the person behind the vlogger better.

Excerpts from our rapid fire with Kaushal…

One look that she would recommend for the festive season…

“Go glam or go home.”

On her iPod…

“Cardi B. She’s probably No.1.”

In her fridge…

“Almond milk.”

In her bag…

“A whole lot of lipsticks.”

On her bookshelf…

“I’m not much of a reader. I’ve got to be really taken by a book to read it. There are many magazines on my bookshelf though!”

Kaushal at Cannes 2017 Kaushal at Cannes 2017

On her phone…

“All the social media apps you can think of.”

In the glove compartment of her car…

“Absolute rubbish. That’s my bin area. I put all my garbage in there.”

Latest addition to her wardrobe…

“My Sabyasachi belt that I recently acquired. It has a jaguar emblazoned on it!”

On her bucket list…

“Traveling to exotic islands where I have no internet.”

In your beauty bag…

“What isn’t in my beauty bag right now? That’s the question you should be asking!”

On her skin…

“I’m using NYX’s Total Control Drops with shades 10 and 12 mixed together that gives me the perfect blend of foundation. The glow on my face would be the bronzer and NYX’s Strobe Of Genius Illuminating Palette.”

Products that she swears by…

“I love makeup too much to have favourites.”

Worst makeup trend in recent years…

“Makeup is art. It is an outlet for creativity and there should be no trend that should be frowned upon.”

Her priorities…

“Love, family and food. The order keeps changing!”

One thing that nobody knows about her…

“I love being makeup-free.”

What she does in her free time…

“Solve jigsaw puzzles and spend time with my family.”

One thing she loves about India…

“Unequivocally, the street food.”

Favourite compliment…

“”You smell nice”? “I like your nose”? I don’t have a favourite, really. Any compliment uplifts my mood!”

Her favourite Bollywood star…

“I have too many, but currently, it has to be Deepika Padukone. She’s amazing and I secretly want to be her. That, or her assistant, just so that I can be near her all the time!”