The (Em)Power List 2018: Sairee Chahal

Her platform Sheroes encourages discussions on subjects like health and relationships, and via the Sheroes Summit, aims at changing the gender narrative

Sairee Chahal

41, Tech Entrepreneur

It’s no secret that gender bias in the Indian workplace is rampant, and there’s no hiding the skewed ratio between the number of men and women at any organisation. Recognising the struggles women face while trying to navigate their career paths, entrepreneur Sairee Chahal started Sheroes, an online job platform that connects corporate institutions to Indian women from all corners of the country, offering them a range of job options — from full-time and flexible part-time work to entrepreneurial ventures and internships as well. Take Piyusha Vir, who has a hospitality background but longed to be a writer. Her dream unravelled at the Sheroes Summit, a platform connecting women professionals and industry leaders, where she got a chance to interact with authors. Vir soon mustered the courage to transition to blogging full-time. Along with providing career opportunities, Sheroes also undertakes initiatives such as mentoring, tutoring and organising educational workshops and job fairs to make the experience a rounded one. What’s more, the platform encourages discussions on subjects like health and relationships, and via the Sheroes Summit, aims at changing the gender narrative. Chahal’s inspiring venture has seen her qualify as a finalist for the Cartier Women’s Initiative Award in 2012 and win the Forbes W-Power Trailblazers award in 2017. As of September 2016, she has been an Aspen Fellow.

“I think she’s incredibly smart for recognising and tackling this very real gap in the Indian workforce and proving that it can be a woman’s world. As a woman, it feels good knowing that there are people like her out there looking out for me.”

– Spenta Wadia, 25, Graphic Designer, Mumbai