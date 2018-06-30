Verve People

The (Em)Power List 2018: Namrata Jain

Through stark black-and-white monochromes, her photographs raise pertinent questions on female sexuality

Namrata Jain

23, Photographer

Her work is artistic, bold and provocative. The belief that nudity shouldn’t be censored drives Namrata Jain’s work with the human body. Through stark black-and-white monochromes, her photographs raise pertinent questions on female sexuality. One will also often find her depicting parts of the female anatomy that make some sections of the public uncomfortable in a bid to subvert the rampant objectification of the female body. Her nude photography promotes a positive body image and opens up avenues for women to express and celebrate themselves without receiving flak for it. ‘I want people to shake the ugly thoughts that they have planted in their heads about nudity,’ she says.

“Namrata’s exploration of female sexuality in her work is remarkable. Her main aim is to bring about a change in the general perceptions of the nude female form, which is novel. Something as natural as nudity shouldn’t be censored. It’s great that young artists are engaging with such pertinent issues.”

– Saloni Dahake, 26, Content Creator, Mumbai

