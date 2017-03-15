  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Verve People
March 15, 2017

Right Here, Right Now: Sapna Pabbi

Text by Tanisha Choudhury. Photographed by Sushant Chhabria. Styling by Karuna Laungani. Assisted by Ruchi Kapoor. Make-up by Flavia Giu and Hair by Marcelo Pedrozo.

The British actress and model tells us about the things in her life right now…

On her iPod…
Sunshine by Lydia Hendrikje Hornung from The Trip.

In her fridge…
“Juicifix Green cold pressed juices, and mushrooms and cheese.”

In her bag…
“My battery pack and my portable speakers.”

In her wallet…
“My London Underground Oyster Card, just in case I ever need to run home!”

In her bedroom…
“Painted white trunks, trinket boxes and hat stands.”

On her bookshelf…
The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield.”

On her phone…
“Over 2,000 songs.”

On her wall…
“Dream catchers.”

In her wardrobe…
“Ripped jeans, boots, and leather jackets.”

On her bucket list…
“Busking in a buzzing spot in London Town!”

In her beauty bag…
“Bio-Oil, Kama rose water spray and La Roche-Posay sunscreen.”

In her bathroom…
“Johnson’s baby bubble bath and home-made haldi besan scrub.”

On her skin…
“Sunscreen.”

What’s happening in her life right now…
“Currently shooting for Tarun Mansukhani’s film Drive.”

Go behind the scenes of our shoot with the Verve cover girl…

Tags: Actress, British, Featured, Model, Online Exclusive, People, Right Here Right Now, Sapna Pabbi
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Louis Vuitton, Rolling luggage, Marc Newson
Louis Vuitton’s Iconic Trunks Get Twisted

Croatia, The luscious sprawl of the Golden Horn beach at Bol on the island of Brac
Spend A Lazy Summer Journeying Through Croatia

Kristie Lu Stout, American journalist and news anchor for CNN International, News Stream, On China
Meet Award-winning Journalist Kristie Lu Stout

Close