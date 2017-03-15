Verve People

Right Here, Right Now: Sapna Pabbi

The British actress and model tells us about the things in her life right now…

White crop top, by Hemant and Nandita, Noida. Grey jacket, pastel pink pants, both from Arabellaa; metal rings, by Malvika Vaswani. Both in Mumbai.

On her iPod…

“Sunshine by Lydia Hendrikje Hornung from The Trip.”

In her fridge…

“Juicifix Green cold pressed juices, and mushrooms and cheese.”

In her bag…

“My battery pack and my portable speakers.”

In her wallet…

“My London Underground Oyster Card, just in case I ever need to run home!”

In her bedroom…

“Painted white trunks, trinket boxes and hat stands.”

On her bookshelf…

“The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield.”

On her phone…

“Over 2,000 songs.”

On her wall…

“Dream catchers.”

In her wardrobe…

“Ripped jeans, boots, and leather jackets.”

On her bucket list…

“Busking in a buzzing spot in London Town!”

In her beauty bag…

“Bio-Oil, Kama rose water spray and La Roche-Posay sunscreen.”

In her bathroom…

“Johnson’s baby bubble bath and home-made haldi besan scrub.”

On her skin…

“Sunscreen.”

What’s happening in her life right now…

“Currently shooting for Tarun Mansukhani’s film Drive.”

Go behind the scenes of our shoot with the Verve cover girl…