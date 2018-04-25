Verve People

Monochrome Magic: Mohammad Mazhar

Mohammed Mazhar’s collections comprise minimalist contemporary Indian clothing with a twist

He’s passionate about Indian artisans and art, and that’s what led him into the world of designing. Mohammad Mazhar recalls, “I was in my final year of graduation when a friend suggested I try my hand at fashion designing. And one day, after watching 3 Idiots (2009) I realised I wanted to follow my dream. I came home and told my parents, who were shocked and against it at first, but eventually they came around.”

The young designer’s style is classic. “I work mostly with white, black and neutral colours. I feel like everyone wants at least one white kurta, a pair of black pants or just something that is timeless and modern at the same time,” he shares.

Mohammed — who recently showed as part of the Gen Next Designers at Lakmé Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 — likes to approach his projects in a way that helps Indian artisans promote their work and have a better life. He says, “I meet the artisans personally and their work inspires me beyond anything else. I want to represent their interests on an international platform.”

The 29-year-old designer prefers working with Indian fabrics, cottons in particular, “I prefer it because of the weather in our country, and cotton is the best material to work with too. It looks good, is comfortable and can be worn at any given place at any given time!” An admirer of Abraham & Thakore and Rahul Mishra, Mohammed believes in taking each day as it comes, without diverting from his key aim — to enrich the lives of the Indian artisans he work with, especially financially.