Verve People

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Kangana Ranaut

For her badass off-screen appearances

Personal style

‘It is a form of expression, like art.’

Style mantra

Strong, unapologetic, honest.

Can’t let go

‘Spend enough time in front of your hangers and you are sure to find something special. There are some clothes in my wardrobe that are five years old, which I thought were useless. But when I wear them now, they are sensational!’

Pet peeve

Taking style too seriously.

First brush with fashion

Playing dress-up with her mother’s saris and making dresses out of dupattas when little.

When at home

Track pants and T-shirt.

Wardrobe staples

‘Oxford shoes, although I love repeating all of my outfits.’

A sucker for

All things vintage, with a wardrobe full of precious old gems.

Label love

Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra.

Style icon

‘Rekha in her Kanjivarams.’

Airport style

From Boho and school-girl to androgynous and geeky.