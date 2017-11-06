Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Kangana Ranaut
Personal style
‘It is a form of expression, like art.’
Style mantra
Strong, unapologetic, honest.
Can’t let go
‘Spend enough time in front of your hangers and you are sure to find something special. There are some clothes in my wardrobe that are five years old, which I thought were useless. But when I wear them now, they are sensational!’
Pet peeve
Taking style too seriously.
First brush with fashion
Playing dress-up with her mother’s saris and making dresses out of dupattas when little.
When at home
Track pants and T-shirt.
Wardrobe staples
‘Oxford shoes, although I love repeating all of my outfits.’
A sucker for
All things vintage, with a wardrobe full of precious old gems.
Label love
Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra.
Style icon
‘Rekha in her Kanjivarams.’
Airport style
From Boho and school-girl to androgynous and geeky.
