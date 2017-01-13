Verve People

The London-Based Accessories Designer You Should Know About

Through her creations, Amishi Dhanuka wants every woman to know “You are worth more. Your worth surpasses all. You are loved.”

Accessories, sometimes the last thing one considers, can marry an outfit and take it from just good to show-stopping. London-based designer Amishi Dhanuka’s bags are handcrafted in Italy using metal, crystal-encrusted python, coral shells, mother-of-pearl and semi-precious stones, in a dizzying palette of shades. The unconventional shapes and sizes and the mix of old with new, make her collections highly sought-after. Her coveted clutch claspers are sold exclusively through her own stores in Mayfair and at Fenwicks on Bond Street. What started as a hobby aspires to become a global brand, today sported by celebrities including Princess Eugenie, Cindy Crawford, Eva Herzigora, Nicole Scherzinger and Miriam Clegg.

Inspired by colours and forms found in nature, Dhanuka cites Lady Diana as her style icon because “she had a sense of timeless elegance and a soft sensual understated beauty which influenced a whole generation of women in not only how to dress but also how to live. To live a life of quiet confidence when the external factors in her life were extremely challenging.” Each bag is “calibrated to a very high frequency, and the user feels that elevated energy…. I am thrilled to really form a connection with people on a different level. It is my mission to make people happy and give them exactly what they are looking for.”